New EPA Budget at All-Time Low

January 19, 2026Cleanfax Staff
EPA
United States Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. House and Senate have passed a bipartisan $8.8 billion budget for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other environmental agencies that largely avoids drastic cuts proposed by the Trump Administration.

Still, EPA’s fiscal year 2026 budget will be at an all-time low. The budget also includes cuts that would eliminate the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and defund the Office of Energy Justice and Equity.

At the same time, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is rolling out his promised “biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history,” aimed at eliminating 31 environmental and public health protections. For example, last week, the EPA announced it would stop considering the impact on human health when reviewing power plant pollution emissions. The EPA will stop calculating how much money is saved in health care costs avoided and deaths prevented from air pollution rules that curb two deadly pollutants—fine particulate matter and ozone, NBC News reported.

The compromise spending package blocks several anti-environmental riders, though, including one that would have led to the sale of public lands, and sets legally binding spending requirements to help ensure the White House can’t withhold or misuse funds.

The set of bills provides funding at near previous levels for agencies such as the Health and Human Services (HHS), National Park Service (NPS), National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Forest Service (USFS), National Science Foundation (NSF), and U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) that play an important role delivering science, environmental, and energy programs.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Winter Break 2026

Winter Break 2026 Registration Now Open

events / News
Good looking repairman in uniform and clipboard reaching for a handshake.

Trust Is a Clear Advantage of Family Businesses

News
NORMI

NORMI Applauds the MOLD Act as a Transformational Shift for the Mold and Remediation Industry

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
MOLD Act

New Senate Bill Takes a Hard Look at Mold

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / Video
Washington D.C.

New MOLD Act Strengthens Health & Safety Standards for Military Housing

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
IICRC

New Military Housing Bill Puts IICRC’s Certifications and Mold Standard Front and Center

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...