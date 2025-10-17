Nearly One-Third of Canadian Gen Z Workers Plan to Switch Jobs This Year

October 17, 2025Cleanfax Staff
seriously confident asian young freelancer in smart casual working and concentrated on laptop sitting on desk in modern office ,co-working space or at home with copy space, webinar over the internet

A new study of Canadian workers shows shifting workplace priorities across generations, with younger employees placing stronger emphasis on purpose, sustainability, well-being, and job stability.

The Workplace Values Survey, commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration, found Canadians increasingly want employers to make a positive impact. Six-in-10 respondents (61%) said it is important to work in an industry that helps people, a sentiment that is strongest amongst millennials (68%) and Gen Z (65%). Also, half of Canadians (52%) believe it is important to work for an organization focused on sustainability, rising to 58% among both millennials and Gen Z.

“Purpose is a talent magnet and the desire to make a positive impact remains a powerful motivator in the workforce, especially among younger generations,” said Leah Pearson, First Onsite senior director, human resources. “This is pushing industries like disaster restoration to level up and play a more direct role in supporting communities and safeguarding the environment.”

Access to health resources continues to be a challenge for many Canadians. More than one-in-five (22%) reported not having a primary healthcare provider, a number that climbs above 25% among Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X. This underscores the growing importance of employer-supported health benefits in filling critical gaps.

Job stability also weighs heavily on Canadians. Over one-third of respondents (35%) worried that geopolitical developments such as trade protectionism or economic nationalism could affect their employment. Concerns are highest among Gen Z (43%) and millennials (42%), compared to 24% of boomers.

Concerns about climate-related disruptions are affecting Canadians’ workplace anxiety. Overall, 19% of Canadians worry that climate events could impact their jobs. By generation, the concern is highest among millennials (26%) and Gen Z (23%), followed by Gen X (17%) and boomers (12%).

Meanwhile, nearly one-third of Gen Z workers (32%) plan to quit or change jobs in 2025, which is significantly higher than millennials (20%), Gen X (18%), and Boomers (5%), highlighting shifting career priorities among younger generations.

