Nearly One-Third of Canadian Gen Z Workers Plan to Switch Jobs This Year

A new study of Canadian workers shows shifting workplace priorities across generations, with younger employees placing stronger emphasis on purpose, sustainability, well-being, and job stability.

The Workplace Values Survey, commissioned by First Onsite Property Restoration, found Canadians increasingly want employers to make a positive impact. Six-in-10 respondents (61%) said it is important to work in an industry that helps people, a sentiment that is strongest amongst millennials (68%) and Gen Z (65%). Also, half of Canadians (52%) believe it is important to work for an organization focused on sustainability, rising to 58% among both millennials and Gen Z.

“Purpose is a talent magnet and the desire to make a positive impact remains a powerful motivator in the workforce, especially among younger generations,” said Leah Pearson, First Onsite senior director, human resources. “This is pushing industries like disaster restoration to level up and play a more direct role in supporting communities and safeguarding the environment.”

Access to health resources continues to be a challenge for many Canadians. More than one-in-five (22%) reported not having a primary healthcare provider, a number that climbs above 25% among Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X. This underscores the growing importance of employer-supported health benefits in filling critical gaps.

Job stability also weighs heavily on Canadians. Over one-third of respondents (35%) worried that geopolitical developments such as trade protectionism or economic nationalism could affect their employment. Concerns are highest among Gen Z (43%) and millennials (42%), compared to 24% of boomers.

Concerns about climate-related disruptions are affecting Canadians’ workplace anxiety. Overall, 19% of Canadians worry that climate events could impact their jobs. By generation, the concern is highest among millennials (26%) and Gen Z (23%), followed by Gen X (17%) and boomers (12%).

Meanwhile, nearly one-third of Gen Z workers (32%) plan to quit or change jobs in 2025, which is significantly higher than millennials (20%), Gen X (18%), and Boomers (5%), highlighting shifting career priorities among younger generations.