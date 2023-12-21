Nearbound Marketing: A Solution for Ongoing Sales Challenges

You may have heard of inbound marketing and outbound marketing. But have you ever heard of nearbound marketing?

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Ed Marsh, a growth and strategy consultant and the founder and principal of Consilium Global Business Advisors, discusses how difficult it is to even meet with a potential lead nowadays, let alone convert one into a sale, and how traditional sales techniques are working less and less.

In response, he introduces what he calls “nearbound marketing” as an alternative solution that can help get a foot in a potential customer’s door—which in return could produce more convertible leads.

To learn more about Marsh’s solution, watch the complete episode of Straight Talk! below.

