National Safety Month Heightens Awareness About Workplace Safety

The National Safety Council (NSC) has designated June as National Safety Month to spotlight awareness about safety and health risks, specifically focusing on reducing workplace deaths and injuries.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5.7% increase in fatal work-related injuries occurred in 2022 compared to the year prior, with 5,486 people losing their lives due to workplace accidents in 2022. According to the NSC, “slips and falls on the same [floor] level are a leading cause of preventable workplace injuries. They have been a leading cause of workplace injury for many years.”

To help prevent slip-and-fall accidents, building managers are encouraged to have independent distributors conduct a floorcare audit, recommends AFFLINK. This comprehensive assessment involves thoroughly inspecting the facility’s floor surfaces, identifying potential hazards, and recommending solutions to mitigate them.

It should reveal:

Where unexpected changes in the floor surface occur.

Note dangerous transition areas between floor surfaces that can lead to a slip or fall.

Identify grease and oil build-up on floors, which can attach to shoe bottoms and spread throughout a facility.

Suggest where high-performance matting is needed. High-performance matting captures and holds moisture, grease, and oil, preventing it from spreading.

Point out areas that are poorly lit.

Determine if the floor is being cleaned properly.

“A clean floor is a safer floor,” said Michael Wilson, AFFLINK CEO and president. “To ensure this, use automatic scrubbers instead of mops and buckets wherever possible. Automatic scrubbers are more efficient and effective in removing soil and spills, reducing the risk of slips and falls.”

Further, he says some floors should not have a finish applied while others are safer with a floor finish applied.

AFFLINK offered these 10 tips to prevent slip and fall accidents in the workplace: