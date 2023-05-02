NADCA Recognizes 2022 Safety Award Winners

May 2, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Air duct cleaning

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) recently announced the recipients of its 2022 Safety Awards.

NADCA presents its Safety Awards to contractors who have shown a verifiable commitment to employee, customer, and community safety throughout the year. The awards were announced on March 28 at the association’s 34th Annual Meeting & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Companies recognized with NADCA’s 2022 Outstanding Safety Award:

  • AFTERDISASTER, Greensboro, NC
  • Chemiclene, Inc., Linden, NJ
  • Clean Air Systems of LA, Inc., Shreveport, LA
  • Coit Services of Modesto, Modesto, CA
  • Cross Environmental Services, Inc., Crystal Springs, FL
  • Duct & Vent Cleaning of America, Inc., Springfield, MA
  • Ductworks, Inc., Arvada, CO
  • Ductz of Greater Portland & Vancouver, Clackamas, OR
  • Guardian Services, Dallas, TX
  • Hughes Environmental, Inc., Louisville, KY
  • Kleen Air Service Corporation, Chicago, IL
  • Power Vac America, Inc., Houston, TX
  • Providet Service Associates, Inc., Millington, NJ
  • RHP Mechanical Systems, Reno, NV
  • Sani-Vac Service, Inc., Warren, MI
  • SMS Indoor Environmental Cleaning, Inc., Medway, MA
  • Superior Air Duct Cleaning, New Brighton, PA
  • Doc’s Super Vac, Inc., Fort Collins, CO
  • K-tech Kleening Systems, Inc., Weston, WI

Companies recognized with NADCA’s 2022 Safety Award:

  • Chuck’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., Colchester, VT
  • Cochrane Ventilation, Wilmington, MA
  • CORE California, National City, CA
  • CORE Virginia, Norfolk, VA
  • Duct Doctor of Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill-Fayetteville, Raleigh, NC
  • Duct Doctor USA of Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
  • EnviroVantage, Epping, NH
  • Hoover’s Air Duct Cleaning, Inc., Albuquerque, NM
  • LSS Life Safety Services, LLC, Louisville, KY
  • Mavo Systems, White Bear Lake, MN
  • Professional Abatement & Remediation Technologies, Fenton, MO
  • Service-Tech Corporation, Cleveland, OH
  • Service-Tech Corporation, Vandalia, OH
  • Ventilation Power Cleaning, Inc., Seattle, WA
  • Wiz Team, Inc., Lake Forest, IL

“Each year, NADCA’s Safety Awards recognize HVAC inspection and cleaning contractors who adhered to best-in-class safety practices throughout the year,” said NADCA Chief Executive Officer, Jodi Araujo, CEM. “We’re thrilled to recognize our 2022 award winners. Safety is a top priority for NADCA members, and is an important part of their commitment to adhering to the highest standards in HVAC system cleaning. The Safety Awards honor those companies that have gone above and beyond this commitment, ensuring safety for their employees and customers.”

The criteria for NADCA’s Safety Awards are based on regulations and recommendations from the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA). The awards are presented annually. Recipients of the Outstanding Safety Award are companies who have been recognized with the NADCA Safety Award for at least three consecutive years.

