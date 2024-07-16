Mr. Handyman Launches Contest, Winners Get Up to 8 Hours Free Services

Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly® company specializing in home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, has launched a nationwide “Win a Handyman for the Day” contest starting this month.

From July 15 through July 21, individuals can enter the contest by visiting Mr. Handyman’s official entry page and filling out a short entry form. Five winners will be randomly selected to receive up to 8 hours of handyman services, valued each at approximately US$2,000.

“We are thrilled to launch our Win a Handyman for The Day contest for the first time,” said Ron Shimek, Mr. Handyman president. “We understand that it’s difficult to get everything checked off your to-do list, so this contest is our way of helping where we can. It’s an exciting opportunity to showcase what we can do while helping others. We encourage homeowners nationwide to enter and get those to-do lists ready!”

Mr. Handyman’s services include a range of tasks inside and outside the home, such as remodeling, repairs, assembly, installation, and organizational tasks.

To learn more about the “Win a Handyman for the Day” contest, visit Mr. Handyman’s website and Facebook page.