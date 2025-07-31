Most VOCs Come From Occupants

July 31, 2025Cleanfax Staff
indoor air quality

In an office, 78% of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions were from occupants, 13% from building sources, and 9% from the supply air, according to a new study published in Atmospheric Environment.

Researchers investigated VOC concentrations in an office environment with varying occupancy and ventilation in real-time during the summer and autumn seasons. Considering that natural ventilation is important in assessing indoor air quality, the scientists’ findings suggest that HVAC system management is crucial in enhancing indoor air quality, and that building design and operational strategies must be optimized for the health of indoor environments. Overall, the findings underscored the critical role of ventilation strategies in maintaining indoor air quality and sustaining occupant health.

Humans spend approximately 87% of their time indoors; thus, their exposure to indoor VOCs is considerable. Due to the confined nature of indoor spaces compared to the ambient environment, occupants also instantly contribute to the air quality through various activities, such as cooking, exercising, and even involuntarily via chemical reactions occurring on the surface of their skin. Personal care products (PCPs) and cleaning products also can alter the composition of the indoor air and even influence the urban air through ventilation.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Nor'easter

Strongest Nor’easters Predicted to Intensify

Disasters / News
Judges Or Auctioneer Gavel On The Dollar Cash Background, Top View, Close-Up. Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Auction Bidding, Fines

Waste Management Company Suffers Worker Fatality After Ventilation Failure

News
rat

Summer Pest Prevention Tips

News
Scope Creep Web 800x533

Free Webinar: Stop Losing Money to Bad Estimates, Scope Creep, and Chaos

events / News / Webinar
A gavel and a name plate with the engraving Minimum Wage

Minimum Wage Increased in 15 Cities, States in July

News
The 2025 Summer issue of Cleanfax is now available in digital format.

Take Part in the Cleanfax Readership Survey Now

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...