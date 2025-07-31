Most VOCs Come From Occupants

In an office, 78% of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions were from occupants, 13% from building sources, and 9% from the supply air, according to a new study published in Atmospheric Environment.

Researchers investigated VOC concentrations in an office environment with varying occupancy and ventilation in real-time during the summer and autumn seasons. Considering that natural ventilation is important in assessing indoor air quality, the scientists’ findings suggest that HVAC system management is crucial in enhancing indoor air quality, and that building design and operational strategies must be optimized for the health of indoor environments. Overall, the findings underscored the critical role of ventilation strategies in maintaining indoor air quality and sustaining occupant health.

Humans spend approximately 87% of their time indoors; thus, their exposure to indoor VOCs is considerable. Due to the confined nature of indoor spaces compared to the ambient environment, occupants also instantly contribute to the air quality through various activities, such as cooking, exercising, and even involuntarily via chemical reactions occurring on the surface of their skin. Personal care products (PCPs) and cleaning products also can alter the composition of the indoor air and even influence the urban air through ventilation.