Most Feel They Have the Training to Get the Job Done

December 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Training workers

Most workers (70%) said they currently have the education and training they need to get ahead in their job or career, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Only 30% said they need more education and training.

The study found that regardless of whether workers said they need it, 51% said they have received training in the past 12 months, while a similar share (49%) said they have not.

Among workers who say they need more education and training, 28% said learning on the job would be the best way for them to get it. About a quarter said completing a certificate program (24%) or getting more formal education (24%) would be the best way.

Among workers who need training but didn’t get any in the last year, many point to time and resource constraints as major reasons for not doing so. More than four-in-ten (43%) said they couldn’t find the time, while 38% said they couldn’t afford it, and 28% said their employer wouldn’t cover the cost.

Regarding income levels, 41% of workers with lower incomes and 43% of those with middle incomes who said they need but did not get training said they couldn’t afford it. Only 11% of upper-income workers said the same.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Pay workers

Most Feel Secure in Their Jobs, But Unsatisfied With Pay

Business Management & Operations / News
AI

How Organizations Can Improve AI Adoption

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
Troy Harrison

From Red Flags to Hidden Gold: How to Review a Résumé Like a Pro

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
Restoration 911 logo

911 Restoration Signs 10 New Franchise Agreements Signed Across US & Canada

Growth & Acquisitions / News
IICRC

IICRC S300 Available for Public Review

News
Erik Bunaes

From Inbox to Impact: Email Marketing That Cleans Up

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / News / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s the No. 1 reason homeowners don’t prepare for winter and end up needing a restoration company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...