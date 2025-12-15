More Than Half of U.S. Workers Report Burnout

December 15, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Upset frustrated young man reading bad news in postal mail letter paper document sit at home table, depressed stressed guy worried about high bill tax invoice, overdue debt notification money problem

More than half of the U.S. workforce (55%) is experiencing burnout, according to new research from Eagle Hill Consulting. The findings show that burnout is a threat to organizational performance, undercutting efficiency, innovation, customer service, and retention. Many employees said their concerns go unaddressed by managers.

These findings come as organizations head into the busy holiday season, a time when workloads often spike, customer expectations climb, and employee stress intensifies. For many employers, the end-of-year period magnifies the very pressures that fuel burnout, making the data even more urgent for leaders planning 2026 priorities.

“This research is a wake-up call for employers,” said Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill Consulting president and CEO. “Burnout isn’t an employee experience issue, it’s a performance, customer service, and retention issue. Leaders are wise to really dig in and understand the root causes of burnout specific to their organization. Implementing pragmatic strategies will enable employees to optimally perform their job functions, which ultimately drives organization-wide performance.”

Jezior noted that the holiday season is a particularly critical moment for employers. “For many employers, November and December are the most demanding months of the year,” she added. “If employees are already burned out before the busy season begins, leaders should expect even deeper performance challenges unless they intervene.”

The Eagle Hill Consulting Workforce Burnout Survey 2025 found that burnout’s effects are widespread:

  • 72% said burnout diminishes their efficiency.
  • 71% reported it hurts their overall job performance.
  • 65% stated it weakens their ability to serve customers.
  • 64% believed it reduces their ability to innovate.
  • 56% said it impacts attendance.

Burnout is also a major driver of turnover. Burnt-out employees are nearly three times more likely to say they plan to leave their employer in the coming year.

Additionally, burnout disproportionately affects younger workers, with rates highest among Gen Z (66%), followed by millennials (58%), Gen X (53%), and baby boomers (37%). Burnout is also elevated among fully remote (61%) and hybrid (57%) employees.

Employees attribute burnout equally to the work itself (50%), including workload and work type, and the people aspect of work (50%), such as collaboration, relationships, and team dynamics.

Yet many employees struggle without support. Only 42% of burned-out workers have told their manager about their burnout. Among those who do speak up, 42% said their manager takes no action to help reduce their burnout.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

2026 piggy bank

New Year Rings in Salary Increases for Minimum Wage Workers

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News
Authority Brands 800x533

Authority Brands Hires Steve Clemente as President and COO of Trade Brands

New Hires and Appointments / News
Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre

PuroClean Celebrates 10 Years of Visionary Leadership Under Mark W. Davis and Frank Torre

Growth & Acquisitions / News
Tim Williamson

1-800-Packouts Names Tim Williamson Vice President of Operations

New Hires and Appointments / News
Home on fire

ICRC, RIA, and CIRI Announce the Release of New Technical Guide for Wildfire Restoration

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / News
HOMEE Inc. and 911 Restoration partnership

911 Restoration and HOMEE Inc. Partner to Elevate Property-Damage Claims & Repair Services

Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...