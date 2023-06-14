Monthly Construction Input Prices Decrease in May

June 14, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Man working with concrete

Construction input prices fell 0.6% in May compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.5% for the month.

Overall construction input prices are 3.7% lower than a year ago. Nonresidential construction input prices are 3.4% lower. Prices declined in all three energy subcategories. Crude petroleum prices were down 10.2% in May, while unprocessed energy materials were down 7.8%. Natural gas prices fell 2.0% for the month.

“The headline numbers suggest broad-based deflation in construction materials prices,” said Anirban Basu, ABC chief economist. “But the declines in input prices are less broad than meets the eye. Much of the deflation is tied to energy, steel and softwood lumber.

“Beyond those spheres, there is plenty of input price inflation,” said Basu. “For instance, concrete prices increased 1.1% for the month and more than 12% for the year. The price of construction machinery and equipment rose marginally for the month and is up more than 9% over the past year. Prices for brick and structural clay tile as well as adhesives and sealants are also up more than 9% over the past 12 months. In short, there are still supply chain challenges, but a weakening global economy has helped place downward pressure on several traded commodities. With so many public and private megaprojects under development in the United States, it is likely that many input price categories will continue to show inflationary tendencies even if the overall economy dips into recession.”

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Golden trophy award

ISSA Hygieia Network Opens Nominations for Annual Awards

Awards / News
ISSA Show 2023

ISSA Show North America 2023 Opens Industry-Wide Registration

News
NCCER Makers Grant

NCCER Presents Makers Grant Tool Kit to High School Students

News
Training classroom

Largest Multi-Generational Class Graduates From PuroClean Academy

News
BluSky and FMSC event May 2023

BluSky Chicago Office Packs More Than 101,000 Life-Saving Meals

News
NSM 2023

2023 National Safety Month Focuses on Preventable Injuries

Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...