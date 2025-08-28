Misunderstanding pH

When it comes to chemistry and cleaning, many people assume that pH tells you everything you need to know about a solution’s strength or how reactive it is. This is a common misunderstanding. While pH is important, it is only one measurement of ionization and not the complete picture.

In this article, we’ll explore what pH actually measures, what it does not, and how measuring pH directly on a carpet can prevent cleaning mistakes.

What is pH?

pH stands for “potential of hydrogen” and measures how many free hydrogen ions (H+) are in a solution. The scale goes from 0 to 14, with 7 being neutral. Below 7 means the solution is acidic (more H+), and above 7 means it’s alkaline or basic (more OH– or hydroxide ions). So yes, pH tells us something about ionization, but only in terms of free hydrogen ions.

Ionization is bigger than pH

Ionization is the process of molecules splitting into charged particles (ions). While pH looks at the amount of hydrogen ions, it does not measure other ions like sodium, ammonium, or calcium, which also affect chemical strength, cleaning performance, and interactions with carpet fibers or dyes.

Two products can both claim a pH of 10. One might contain a strong caustic like sodium hydroxide, while the other could be a buffered detergent. Even though their pH is the same on paper, their cleaning power and risk to fibers are completely different.

Buffering capacity: Another key factor

Buffering refers to a solution’s ability to resist changes in pH when acid or base is added. A product might have a stable pH reading due to buffering, but still behave aggressively during cleaning.

Buffered alkaline products, for example, can cling to fibers and resist neutralization even after rinsing, causing long-term problems like dye bleeding, fiber damage, or re-soiling.

Reactivity vs. pH

Reactivity means how fast or strongly a chemical reacts with other substances. A low or high pH can suggest that a product is reactive, but not always. Some chemicals, like hydrogen peroxide, are very reactive yet have a near-neutral pH.

That’s why judging a product by pH alone is misleading. You can’t see its oxidizing, reducing, or ion-swapping behavior just from the number.

Why misunderstanding pH matters

Assuming pH tells the whole story can lead to poor product choices. In carpet cleaning, this might mean using a rinse or spotter that looks “safe” by pH, but which leaves residues or causes color shift due to buffering or hidden reactivity. You might also skip essential steps like neutralization, thinking the job is done because the product said “mild” on the label.

This concern is supported by the IICRC S100 Standard, which cautions: “Some carpet manufacturers recommend using a cleaning solution with a pH of 10 or less. However, the cleaning technician should be aware that pH alone is an inadequate measure of chemical and stain-resist compatibilities, and other factors, such as buffering and ionic strength, influence the cleaning detergent’s suitability for advanced generation nylon fiber.” (IICRC S100, Section 2.8.2)

In short, the number may look right, but the real effect on the fiber depends on how the chemistry behaves after application. This misunderstanding also leads to bad habits, like defending a product based on pH alone, while ignoring the actual effects it has on the carpet, including texture changes, stickiness, wicking, or permanent dye shifts.

Why you should measure pH on the carpet

One of the best ways to avoid these problems is by using a pH meter or test strips directly on the carpet, especially during rinsing or post-cleaning inspection. Measuring the pH at the fiber level reveals what remains after chemical use, rather than relying on the label’s claims about the product’s effectiveness in a lab.

Product pH is measured under controlled conditions, often at full strength or in distilled water. Once that product is mixed, sprayed, absorbed into fiber, and reacted with soil or rinse water, the pH can change drastically. Testing the surface with a meter gives you a real-world reading of how acidic or alkaline the carpet is now and whether a neutralizer is needed.

This hands-on method eliminates guesswork and avoids arguments over what the bottle said. It shows whether your rinse left the carpet at a safe, fiber-compatible pH. For wool carpets, for instance, the WS1000 standard states that a finished wool carpet should remain in the pH range of 4 to 5.5. A quick test could confirm if your process kept it in that range or pushed it too high.

A word for the skeptics

To those who insist that pH is all that matters, here’s the question: If pH told the whole story, why do two products with the same pH behave so differently? Why do we see damage from some “mild” products and no issues from others with “harsh” numbers?

The answer is simple. pH is only part of the picture. Real chemistry involves reactivity, buffering, ion exchange, and what happens after the chemical touches real fiber. Professionals don’t just quote pH. They test, observe, and adjust.

In short, pH is a valuable tool, but it is not the full measure of a product’s safety, strength, or behavior. It tells you about hydrogen ions, but not how the rest of the chemistry will perform. By using a pH meter on the carpet itself, technicians can avoid over-reliance on label claims and prevent avoidable issues. True professionalism in cleaning means looking beyond numbers and testing what matters in the field, not just on the bottle.