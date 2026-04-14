From Cleaning to Disease Intervention

The cleaning industry is at a turning point with a new workforce model. It’s aligned with public health practice and anchored by the Certified in Disease Intervention (CDI) certification.

It positions cleaning professionals, such as those tasked with microbial contamination prevention and remediation, along with commercial floor cleaning, as front-line health protectors.

By adopting competencies tied to real-world health outcomes, the industry can move from appearance-based cleaning to measurable disease prevention.

Cleaning is now a public health intervention

For decades, cleaning has been judged by how spaces look, smell, and feel. But science, and recent global outbreaks, have made something clear: Cleaning is not about appearance. It is a core public health intervention.

In public health, Disease Intervention Specialists (DIS) are trained professionals who interrupt disease transmission through case investigation, contact tracing, and connecting people to care. This includes cleaning for health. Every day, cleaning professionals clean vomit, diarrhea, blood, and saliva on surfaces. They clean rooms where people have been coughing and sneezing for hours. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these specialists are essential to stopping infectious diseases at their source.

Now, a major shift is underway: The Certified in Disease Intervention (CDI) certification program, developed by the National Board of Public Health Examiners and supported by partners including the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, is formalizing this workforce.

For the first time, this certification pathway is directly relevant and accessible to the cleaning industry.

A new workforce model: Environmental Disease Intervention Specialists

The traditional DIS model focuses on people. The cleaning industry focuses on environments. Now we are combining both: Environmental Disease Intervention Specialists (EDIS). These professionals:

Identify environmental sources of disease transmission.

Interrupt exposure pathways (surfaces, air, water).

Apply evidence-based cleaning and disinfection practices.

Verify outcomes using measurable indicators.

This model aligns directly with recent research findings showing that DIS roles are uniquely positioned at the intersection of data, fieldwork, and human interaction. The same is now true for cleaning professionals.

Why certified in disease intervention matters for the cleaning industry

The CDI certification is more than a credential; it is a standardized competency framework built from real-world job tasks. The CDI Exam Content Outline defines six domains of practice that translate directly into cleaning for health:

Planning and environmental risk analysis

Identify high-risk surfaces and environments.

Assess contamination pathways (touchpoints, aerosols, fomites).

Prioritize cleaning based on transmission risk.

Outcome: Reduced exposure to infectious agents.

Interviewing and behavioral engagement

Communicate risks to occupants and staff.

Train workers on proper cleaning, disinfectant product use, and PPE..

Address barriers to compliance.

Outcome: Improved adherence to infection prevention practices.

Field services and intervention

Perform targeted cleaning and disinfection.

Select safer, effective products (e.g., EPA Safer Choice certified products).

Apply correct dwell times (wet contact time) and techniques.

Outcome: Effective removal or inactivation of pathogens.

Surveillance and data collection

Use ATP testing, Indoor Air Quality Monitors, and environmental monitoring.

Track cleaning performance and contamination levels.

Document interventions and outcomes.

Outcome: Measurable verification of cleanliness.

Collaboration and systems integration

Work with facility managers, healthcare teams, and public health.

Align cleaning protocols with outbreak response plans.

Integrate with IAQ and building management systems.

Outcome: Coordinated, system-wide disease prevention.

Outbreak response and emergency preparedness

Scale cleaning during outbreaks (e.g., norovirus, influenza, COVID-19).

Implement enhanced protocols for high-risk pathogens.

Support rapid response and containment.

Outcome: Faster interruption of transmission during outbreaks.

From tasks to outcomes: Redefining “clean”

One of the most important insights from public health is this: Interventions must be tied to outcomes. Not activities.

Traditional cleaning asks:

Was the floor mopped?

Was the surface wiped?

Disease intervention asks:

Did we reduce transmission risk?

Did we interrupt the chain of infection?

This shift requires new competencies. The core competencies for the cleaning workforce are:

Epidemiologic thinking: Understanding how diseases spread through surfaces, air, water, and human behavior. Risk-based decision making: Prioritizing cleaning where it matters most; not everywhere equally. Product and chemical literacy: Selecting safer, effective products based on: Pathogen type.

Surface compatibility.

Human health impact. Verification and measurement: Using tools all the time, such as ATP meters and IAQ monitors, to validate outcomes. Communication and trust-building: Engaging occupants and workers to ensure compliance and transparency. Adaptability in complex environments: Operating across healthcare, transportation, hospitality, education, and public venues.

Lessons from public health: A workforce under pressure

Research on Disease Intervention Specialists highlights critical challenges:

Increasing workloads.

Insufficient training pipelines.

Under-recognition of their role.

The cleaning industry faces the same issues. By adopting a Certified Disease Intervention-aligned model, the cleaning industry can:

Professionalize the workforce.

Create clear career pathways.

Standardize training and certification.

Improve recruitment and retention.

The opportunity: Defining cleaning as a health service

The emergence of CDI represents a broader shift. From cleaning as a maintenance function to cleaning as a health intervention system. In this model:

Cleaning professionals are not just workers. They are disease intervention specialists.

Buildings are not just spaces. They are determinants of health.

Outcomes are not visual. They are measurable reductions in risk.

A call to action

The tools, frameworks, and certification pathways now exist. The question is no longer whether the cleaning industry should evolve, but how fast it will move. Adopting the Certified in Disease Intervention framework provides a clear path forward:

Train the workforce using standardized competencies.

Certify professionals in disease intervention principles.

Measure success through health outcomes.

Public health has long understood that stopping disease requires more than medicine. It requires intervention at the source. In the built environment, that source is often the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. Cleaning professionals do not just clean spaces. They protect people. And they need to be recognized for that. We can do this by defining the standard of practice for the profession.

Visit the Certified in Disease Intervention website for more information here.