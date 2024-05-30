May/June Edition of ISSA Today Now Available

May 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
2024 ISSA Today May/June

The May/June edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

The latest edition of ISSA Today spotlights the entrepreneurs behind the success stories of Rozalado Services and Route, what they did to succeed, and their vision for the future. Don’t miss the feature article highlighting innovation and technology in 2024 and beyond, and what experts say is most important to embrace for thriving companies. Then take a deep dive into cleaning product information and what you should know about labels and ingredients.

Here’s some of what you can find in the May/June issue:

Why not see for yourself? Check out this edition’s table of contents to get started.

