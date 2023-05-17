May/June 2023 Product Showcase: Cleanfax

May 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Cleanfax collage

For the past 37 years, specialized cleaning and restoration professionals have relied on the Cleanfax brand for valuable information. Now part of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Cleanfax continues to provide industry-leading content, resources, and tools to the cleaning and restoration marketplace.

By utilizing a dynamic, integrated media platform, Cleanfax provides business owners, managers, and technicians with solutions they need. Subscriptions are availabe for Cleanfax magazine and the Cleanfax Insider and Restoration Insider newsletters. And be sure to check out ISSA.com for global cleaning industry news, trends, education, and more.

Sign up today for all the Cleanfax media resources you deserve at www.cleanfax.com/subscribe.

For more information: 847-982-3486 | www.cleanfax.com

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

CleanFax Showcase Image - 1

May/June 2023 Product Showcase: Vaportek

Sponsored
CC_Pro_CleanfaxAd Feature

May/June 2023 Product Showcase: Dri-Eaz

Sponsored
BELFOR-BFG - Trucks

May/June 2023 Product Showcase: BELFOR Franchise Group

Sponsored
Product Spotlight (Mar)

March/April 2023 Restoration Showcase: SteraMist

Sponsored
Proven Jobs New UI feature

March/April 2023 Restoration Showcase: Canam Systems

Sponsored
HEPA 700 Air Scrubber feature

March/April 2023 Restoration Showcase: Dri-Eaz

Sponsored

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More