May/June 2023 Product Showcase: BELFOR Franchise Group

May 17, 2023
BELFOR-BFG - Trucks

From the same family that brought you 1-800 WATER DAMAGE and Blue Kangaroo Packoutz come three additional franchise brands to help you offer even more to your restoration customers:

  • DUCTZ – Air duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, IAQ, dryer vent cleaning
  • redbox+ Dumpsters – Roll-off dumpster and portable toilet combination rentals, delivered to your jobsite
  • The Patch Boys – Drywall, plaster, and ceiling repair

BELFOR Franchise Group is known for its industry-leading, expert training, and ongoing support, and DUCTZ, redbox+ Dumpsters, and The Patch Boys are backed by the same in-house resources. Expand your service offering into one of these three complementary businesses and discover the new possibilities for growth with BELFOR Franchise Group.

For more information: 702-306-0568 | www.belforfranchisegroup.com

