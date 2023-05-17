May/June 2023 Product Showcase: BELFOR Franchise Group

From the same family that brought you 1-800 WATER DAMAGE and Blue Kangaroo Packoutz come three additional franchise brands to help you offer even more to your restoration customers:

DUCTZ – Air duct cleaning, HVAC restoration, IAQ, dryer vent cleaning

redbox+ Dumpsters – Roll-off dumpster and portable toilet combination rentals, delivered to your jobsite

The Patch Boys – Drywall, plaster, and ceiling repair

BELFOR Franchise Group is known for its industry-leading, expert training, and ongoing support, and DUCTZ, redbox+ Dumpsters, and The Patch Boys are backed by the same in-house resources. Expand your service offering into one of these three complementary businesses and discover the new possibilities for growth with BELFOR Franchise Group.

For more information: 702-306-0568 | www.belforfranchisegroup.com