Mastering the Marathon: Winning Long-Cycle Floor-Care Contracts

November 17, 2025Troy Harrison
running race line in modern city road with cityscape as background,Modern business competition concept.

Most crews love quick wins—a site walk, a fast quote, a signed work order. But major floor-care contracts (strip-and-finish programs, terrazzo maintenance, multi-site renewals) often run on months-long cycles. How do you keep your team motivated and on track when the finish line is far away?

1. Never stop prospecting

Think like a grower: If you don’t plant, you won’t harvest. Even when bids won’t close for months, keep adding qualified prospects—property managers, facility directors, and GC partners—so the pipeline doesn’t run dry. Establish a weekly cadence: Begin with a phone call; leave a concise, value-focused voicemail when you miss them (which will happen most of the time); connect on LinkedIn; nurture with light engagement; and then ask for a meeting 60 to 90 days later. The outreach you do today becomes next quarter’s site trials and next year’s contract starts.

2. Think strategically, act consistently

Estimate a realistic timeline and map milestones to the buyer’s journey, including RFP windows, budget cycles, and incumbent end dates. Your job is to advance the decision a little with every touch: share short proof points (e.g., reduced slip-and-fall claims, gloss retention curves, labor-hour savings), offer a quick demo on one high-visibility area, or send an industry update tailored to their facility type. Against an incumbent, you’re positioning to be the obvious choice when the agreement renews, not trying to force a premature switch.

3. Keep your contacts current (high, wide, and deep)

Over long cycles, people move. Expand beyond one champion and keep details fresh: the budget owner, safety/risk, procurement, and the onsite supervisor who feels the daily pain. The broader your web, the more resilient your opportunity—and the more precise your understanding of what “value” means at that site (downtime windows, after-hours access, sustainability goals, or tenant satisfaction).

4. Be ready when the stars align

Deals close when need, solution, and timing intersect. Maybe the incumbent misses a shine standard, a CFO frees budget, or a new safety initiative prioritizes slip resistance. Because you’ve stayed present and added value, you can move quickly with a clear scope, competitive pricing options, and an implementation plan that minimizes disruption.

Winning long-cycle contracts isn’t passive waiting; it’s disciplined preparation. Keep prospecting, stay strategic and consistent, broaden relationships, and be ready to act the moment the window opens. That’s how you turn marathon cycles into durable, profitable floor-care partnerships. 

Troy Harrison
Read Troy Harrison's Posts

Troy Harrison

Troy Harrison is the author of Sell Like You Mean It! and The Pocket Sales Manager. He is also a speaker, consultant, and sales navigator. He helps companies build more profitable and productive sales forces. For more information, call 913-645-3603, e-mail [email protected], or visit TroyHarrison.com

Follow Troy Harrison

