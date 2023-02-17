Market Research Report Predicts Growth for Carpet Flooring and Cleaning Industries

February 17, 2023Amy Hughes
carpet cleaning industry growth

UNITED STATES—February 16, 2023—A recent market research report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence suggests that the global carpet flooring market will reach $120 billion by 2028. In the U.S., renovation and remodeling, as well as innovative carpet tiles for commercial spaces will contribute to market growth. As the use of carpet grows, so does the carpet cleaning industry.

Arizton’s evaluation of the carpet cleaning industry predicts the global market will reach $935 million by 2027. Rising home improvement activities and urbanization will continue to drive demand for carpet cleaning services in the U.S., which accounts for more than 30% of the global market. As more people use commercial spaces, the need for regular professional cleaning will only grow. Although COVID-19 lockdowns temporarily disrupted the carpet cleaning market, ultimately the pandemic fueled increased home improvement activities and a heightened focus on cleanliness. Arizton also predicts that the demand for technologically advanced cleaning methods and products will experience significant growth. All in all, the future looks bright for the carpet cleaning industry.

Read Amy Hughes's Posts

Amy Hughes

Amy Hughes is an editorial assistant with Cleanfax. She has worked as a freelance writer and editor for more than ten years, including four years with Cleanfax. Reach out to her at [email protected]

Follow Amy Hughes

Related Posts

Hurricane ian

Hurricane Ian Recovery Update

News
VIOLAND CARA DRISCOLL

Violand Management Associates Announce New Business Development Advisor, Cara Driscoll

News
PuroClean Franchise growth

PuroClean Achieves Unprecedented Franchise Growth, Market Expansion in 2022

News
valley industries

Valley Industries, LLP acquires long-time partner Bestway Ag

News
verisk encircle integration

Verisk and Encircle Announce Integration

News
Untitled-design-2023-02-06T173459.421

Green Cleaning in a Post-COVID Era

News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Play Video

Popular Content

Restoration Strategies

Register for Restoration Strategies and Empower Yourself

national cleaning week

How to Leverage National Cleaning Week for Marketing and Client Acquisition

medieval-cleaning-1

Medieval Cleaning: Hardly Hygienic

Untitled-design-2023-02-03T075043.084

The Supply Chain: What to Expect in 2023

IMG_0728-scaled

Six Questions With Doyle Bloss

Polls

Since COVID, have you seen an increase in upholstery cleaning for your company?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More