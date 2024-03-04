March/April 2024 Cleaning Industry Leader Profile: Legend Brands

Get all the power to succeed with Prochem® and Sapphire Scientific® truckmounts, designed by the industry’s most experienced engineers, with more than 40 years in the industry combined.

Legend Brands truckmounts provide the best ROI for your business, plus all the heat and vacuum you need for tackling virtually any cleaning or extraction job.

Videos that clearly show the benefits of each model plus the Truckmount Selector Tools make it easy for you to choose which truckmount is best for your business—visit LegendBrands.com/resources/truckmount-selector and try it out. Just check off your cleaning setting, type of cleaning, budget, and more, and see which truckmounts are recommended for your needs.

Coming in 2024

Cleaning and restoration pros have had few options for vehicle organizational tools to increase their efficiency. Starting in Spring 2024, Legend Brands will launch a new line of modular van storage units that allow end users to customize their setups based on company needs. Revolutionary accessories that will maximize space, improve efficiencies, and make life easier for the operator will be released throughout 2024.

What’s unique about Legend Brands truckmounts?

Exclusive, patented, heat exchange designs for fast warm-up and consistent heat

Cerakote-coated exhaust components that reduce internal van temperatures and ensure a longer life

Industry-leading warranties: 5 years for the Everest 870HP and 2–5 years for all other models

Legend Rewards for truckmount purchases, from 10,000 to 25,000 points!

Truckmount line-up

Everest 870HP: Serious power for serious pros with unrivaled multi-wand operation! This model provides the perfect combination of industrial-grade components and proven engineering. Nothing else delivers the same power, heat, and efficient operation, with up to 2,500 psi heated water, 4-setting thermologic heat control, and advance chemical injection—plus a 5-year warranty.

Apex 570: High heat, long life, and fast dry times. In addition to its highly reliable, liquid-cooled Kubota cast iron engine, the Apex 570 employs the Gardner Denver HF408 blower. Its tri-lobe helical design is quieter and produces less vibration, while it maximizes extraction rates and accelerates drying time.

Peak 500: Value-priced, liquid-cooled reliability. It’s CARB-compliant in all 50 states and sips fuel at only 1 gallon per hour. This economical powerhouse delivers fast warm-up and plenty of heat, even for a 6-flow wand.

370SS: Cleaners’ #1 favorite. Thousands of cleaners have proven that the 370 is the best all-around fit for residential and light commercial cleaning and extraction. Its space-saving footprint and the perfect balance of power and low operating costs make it the right truckmount choice for most companies.

Legend GT: Powered by a Kawasaki V-Twin air-cooled engine that’s quieter and delivers truly consistent heat and high pressure. This reliable, economical truckmount has the torque to power through challenging jobs. The latest Legend GT produces vacuum and dirt-busting solution temps of up to 220°F. It’s also hard surface cleaning ready, with up to 1200 psi solution pressure.