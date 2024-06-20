Managing Employee Turnover and Staff Retention

June 20, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Jeff Carmon Straight Talk 6.20

High turnover rates can be costly, disrupting operations and diminishing team morale. On the other hand, retaining skilled and motivated employees leads to increased productivity, a stronger company culture, and sustained business success.

In today’s competitive job market, understanding the factors influencing turnover and implementing effective retention strategies are more important than ever.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, join Jeff Carmon, Frantz Building Services director of business development and a consultant with Elite Business Coaching, as he explores the primary reasons behind employee turnover, the impact of various retention initiatives, and the innovative practices organizations are adopting to keep their best talent engaged and committed.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

