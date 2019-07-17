By Meredith Wood

Hiring the wrong person for your small business can be more than just a mere inconvenience. The cost of a bad hire includes money spent in on-boarding and training, dealing with a plummet in productivity, and of course, the cost to replace said bad hire. To avoid the exorbitant costs (financial or not) that come with hiring the wrong person, an HR department should be sure to ask the right questions in an interview to get to know a candidate as thoroughly as possible.

Asking commonplace interview questions, while they may provide an overview of an applicant’s experience and thought process, won’t provide a true picture of a candidate’s character. By asking more creative interview questions (like “If you were me, what would you want me to ask you?”), you can better get a sense of a potential hire’s values, ability to critically think when put on the spot, and alignment with the company culture.

For 12 creative interview questions to ask, see the infographic from Fundera below.

Meredith Wood is editor-in-chief at Fundera. Specializing in financial advice for small business owners, she is a current and past contributor to Yahoo!, Amex OPEN Forum, Fox Business, SCORE, AllBusiness, and more.