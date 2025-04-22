Local Paul Davis Inshore Fishing Classic Raises $30,000 for Children with Life-Threatening Illnesses

Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling of Tampa held their annual Paul Davis Inshore Fishing Classic on March 7 at the Hula Bay Marina. More than 100 participants from the industry took part in the event which raised $30,000 for The Children’s Dream Fund. The fund’s purpose is to fulfill the dreams of children aged 3-21 who reside in West Central Florida and have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

“We feel that The Children’s Dream Fund aligns with our vision by providing extraordinary care while serving these children in their time of need,” Darren Impson, president of Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling of Tampa said. “This is part of our company’s #differencemakers campaign which centers around making a difference in both individuals’ lives and the communities that we serve.”