Largest Multi-Generational Class Graduates from PuroClean Academy

PuroClean, a property restoration and remediation franchise company, has announced the largest group of family-oriented business owners that recently completed their in-person training and graduated from PuroClean Academy. Of the total 30 graduates, the three-week training was a family affair for nine new PuroClean franchise locations.

“We believe the PuroClean franchise business model is an excellent option for families looking to serve their communities,” PuroClean president and COO Steve White said. “Thanks to our extensive new franchise owner training at the PuroClean Academy, new owners learn about every facet of the business and can hit the ground running upon opening.”

The new family-oriented PuroClean locations include:

Damian and Ammy Guzman (husband and wife) – Breinigsville, Pennsylvania. Cristian and Alex Ciobanu (father and son) – Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. Rebecca (Becky) and Sam Hayner (husband and wife) – (Jackson) Leslie, Michigan. Eddie Middleton Jr. and Grant Middleton (father and son) – (Laurel) Pachuta, Mississippi. Romel Molina and Miliannys Rodriguez (husband and wife) – Winter Garden, Florida. Archie Arigorat and Pamela Pol (husband and wife) – Rahway, New Jersey. Giancarlos and Gianni Cortes (father and son) – New Port Richey, Florida. Luanne and Patrick Mire (husband and wife – Mark Vickery is owner) – Northeast San Antonio, Texas. Jiselle Francis and Will Severe (wife and husband) – Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The PuroClean Academy prepares incoming entrepreneurs for their new careers as a PuroClean franchise owners. The three-week course covers IICRC-certified full technical training in water restoration, and applied structural drying (WRT/ASD), provided by PuroClean director of training Darren Hudema, WLS, who brings 46 years of experience to the organization. Additionally, it includes sales and marketing, operations, and training in all facets of the business. Field training is also offered at each franchise owner’s business location immediately after graduation from New Franchise Training. Part of the field training includes a mentoring program where new owners receive one-on-one, focused training at their location.

“My son and I are starting our own business because we have always had entrepreneurial spirits and wanted to start a legacy with success and strong values that we can pass on to future generations,” Eddie Middleton Jr. said. “We have worked for companies that are now four generations in and that is what we want for our family. Instead of doing for someone else, we wanted to do something for our kids, grandkids and so on.”