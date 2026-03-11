Labor Department Offers New Apprenticeship Guidance

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) offered guidance on the Registered Apprenticeship system designed to improve flexibility and reduce burdens for program sponsors, promote clarity and consistency in the registration process across states, elevate quality standards, and increase transparency surrounding the structure of the National Apprenticeship system.

Issued by the department’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA), the guidance gives apprenticeship program sponsors clearer direction on how to design Registered Apprenticeship programs that fit their workforce’s needs, outlines the roles and functions of state apprenticeship agencies and councils, and clarifies how to determine apprenticeship completion rates. ETA’s Office of Apprenticeship also committed to making final apprenticeship determinations within 30 days of receiving registrations.

In addition, the DOL announced the launch of an online portal featuring data on apprenticeship program completion rates and a webpage highlighting apprenticeship registration timelines and transparency on registration performance.

“We’re removing the administrative roadblocks that have prevented Registered Apprenticeship from scaling to meet demand,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “As we work toward President Trump’s goal of 1 million active apprentices, the Department of Labor’s commitment to faster decisions, clearer standards, and greater flexibility will enable employers across all industries to launch high-quality Registered Apprenticeship programs and help more Americans access high-paying careers.”

ETA issued the following Registered Apprenticeship guidance:

Circular 2026-01 : Provides updated guidelines for Registered Apprenticeship program design under the three approaches to completing an apprenticeship program.

: Provides updated guidelines for Registered Apprenticeship program design under the three approaches to completing an apprenticeship program. Circular 2026-02 : Outlines the roles and functions of state apprenticeship agencies and apprenticeship councils.

: Outlines the roles and functions of state apprenticeship agencies and apprenticeship councils. Circular 2026-03 : Clarifies how apprenticeship program completion rates are determined and used to improve program quality and announces a Registered Apprenticeship performance data portal.

: Clarifies how apprenticeship program completion rates are determined and used to improve program quality and announces a Registered Apprenticeship performance data portal. Bulletin 2026-35: Solidifies the Office of Apprenticeship’s commitment to making apprenticeship program registration determinations within 30 days and announces launch of online resource that will promote transparency on registration performance and ensure ETA meets its 30-day program determination commitment.

For more information on the guidance, click here to join ETA for a public webinar on March 27 at 1p.m. ET. ETA will also release new training modules for the guidance in the Registered Apprenticeship Academy after the webinar.