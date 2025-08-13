Keeping Water, Fire, Mold, & Biohazard Marketing Fresh

In this episode of Leadership in Motion, a Cleanfax video program, Julia Jones, owner of two PuroClean franchises and one 1-Tom-Plumber location in Florida, shares the challenges of providing 24/7 emergency restoration and plumbing services throughout Florida’s Gulf Coast. With the current economic environment, Jones shares how the restoration industry needs to think of fresh ways to showcase the value of its services.

Her background, though, wasn’t always in restoration. Jones earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida and went on to complete her Master of Business Administration. Early in her career, she worked in the finance department at what is now Lockheed Martin. She then moved on to building and running an IT staffing firm, followed by years in corporate human resources, recruiting top-tier creative and technical talent for theme parks.

After relocating to Bradenton in 2019, Jones was inspired to enter the restoration industry when a close friend suffered a home flood, and that friend found support from a mitigation company. Her decision was solidified, though, by a moderate hearing loss, which prompted a career change.

Sparked by this interest in helping people in crisis, Jones launched her first PuroClean franchise in late 2020. Eventually, Jones shared ownership of her PuroClean business with Brenden Williams, who joined as her first employee and has grown into a trusted partner.

Listen to Jones’ pivot to restoration and find out where her businesses are finding success.

