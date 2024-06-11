July/August Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Available

The Cleanfax July/August 2024 digital issue is now available online. Don’t miss the 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review, in both article and video format. Then, dig into the technical tips on odor removal, check out how vacations and businesses both have similar challenges, why it is critical to question your own goals and purpose, take advantage of the selection of products and services you need for your growing company, and more. It’s all inside!

The July/August issue also covers:

The FTC Ruling on Banning Noncompete Clauses: Will this create worker freedom or company chaos?

The 2024 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Here’s how three restoration companies have embraced game-changing entrepreneurial strategies.

Restoration Industry Leader Profiles: The equipment, tools, and solutions you need for your growing company.

Aroma Abatement: Eliminating odors and creating profits.

Island Vacations: Your company and your vacation are both important and have similar challenges.

The Cause Question: ‘Why is it important?’

Client Acquisition and Retention: Your customers might need you, but they have options. Don’t let them slip away.

The Last Word: Six Questions for John Braun

Additionally…

View the Table of Contents and see all that’s available in this issue

Keep up-to-date on industry topics in video format. Subscribe today for free.

Advertise and promote your company, products, and services in the next issue of Cleanfax magazine.

Do you have article ideas or content to share? Reach out via email to Jeff Cross, media director for Cleanfax.