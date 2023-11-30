Jobber Launches Season 2 of Masters of Home Service Podcast

November 30, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Jobber logo

Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, has recently released season 2 of Masters of Home Service, a podcast series featuring a broad range of real, successful entrepreneurs, who share practical advice on how to scale and improve a home service business while navigating the challenging economic realities of 2023.

Season 1 of the Masters of Home Service podcast is internationally ranked on over 25 charts. Hosted by Adam Sylvester, who started Charlottesville Lawn Care 10 years ago and Charlottesville Gutter Pros three years ago, the podcast provides advice on topics like mastering sales, branding your business for success, and how to recruit top talent that business owners in home services industries can take action upon.

“Scaling a business can be equally as hard as starting one,” said Sam Pillar, Jobber CEO and co-founder. “I know how lonely entrepreneurship can be from personal experience and also how valuable it is to learn from others who’ve walked in my shoes. At Jobber, we want to cultivate a network of support for home service entrepreneurs so that they can learn from one another, and the Masters of Home Service podcast is just one example of how we do that.”

The 21 episodes, released weekly on Tuesdays, will discuss topics including:

  • Highlighting the most useful AI tools and apps for home service businesses
  • Turning employees into leaders and uncovering why top-performing employees leave
  • Recruiting the next generation of home service pros
  • Navigating the off-season with confidence
  • Providing an Amazon-like customer service experience
  • Supercharging your website and branding your business for success
  • Winning large, profitable contracts and securing returning customers.

To learn more about the Masters of Home Service podcast, visit: jobber.com/podcast

