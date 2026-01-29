ISSA’s Video Strategy Drives Record Reach in 2025

ISSA, the association for cleaning and facility solutions, hit over 1 million views with its video programming in 2025, marking a major milestone in the association’s ongoing commitment to thought-leadership content, industry education, and engagement through its various digital media platforms.

Throughout 2025, ISSA expanded its video strategy to serve its members and media professionals beyond traditional formats. Programming reached audiences across Cleaning & Maintenance Management, Cleanfax, ISSA Today, ISSA.com, the ISSA YouTube channel, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and through embedded video in email communications, event platforms, and partner channels.

ISSA’s video content in 2025 included expert interviews, panel discussions, educational events, advocacy updates, event coverage, and sponsored programming. Topics included news, industry alerts, business management themes, marketing advice, workforce development, government affairs updates, technology, sustainability, cleaning for health, and the evolving definition of cleaning and facility solutions.

Reaching more than 1 million views reflects not only growing demand for video-based content consumption, but also the strength of the voices and stories being shared across the industry. ISSA’s video programming featured leaders from manufacturing, distribution, building service contracting, business, education, restoration, government, and other sectors, offering practical perspectives and real-world experience.

As ISSA looks ahead, video programming will remain a central part of its communications and education strategy. The association plans to continue investing in high-quality, accessible programming that informs, connects, and elevates the global cleaning community.

For more information and to explore ISSA video content, visit the ISSA Media portal page and follow ISSA across its social media platforms, including the Cleaning & Maintenance Management and Cleanfax media brands.

To be a guest on any of the various video programs hosted by ISSA, reach out to Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, at [email protected].