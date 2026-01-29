ISSA’s Video Strategy Drives Record Reach in 2025

January 29, 2026Cleanfax Staff
ISSA

ISSA, the association for cleaning and facility solutions, hit over 1 million views with its video programming in 2025, marking a major milestone in the association’s ongoing commitment to thought-leadership content, industry education, and engagement through its various digital media platforms.

Throughout 2025, ISSA expanded its video strategy to serve its members and media professionals beyond traditional formats. Programming reached audiences across Cleaning & Maintenance ManagementCleanfaxISSA TodayISSA.com, the ISSA YouTube channelLinkedInFacebookX, and through embedded video in email communications, event platforms, and partner channels.

ISSA’s video content in 2025 included expert interviews, panel discussions, educational events, advocacy updates, event coverage, and sponsored programming. Topics included news, industry alerts, business management themes, marketing advice, workforce development, government affairs updates, technology, sustainability, cleaning for health, and the evolving definition of cleaning and facility solutions.

Reaching more than 1 million views reflects not only growing demand for video-based content consumption, but also the strength of the voices and stories being shared across the industry. ISSA’s video programming featured leaders from manufacturing, distribution, building service contracting, business, education, restoration, government, and other sectors, offering practical perspectives and real-world experience.

As ISSA looks ahead, video programming will remain a central part of its communications and education strategy. The association plans to continue investing in high-quality, accessible programming that informs, connects, and elevates the global cleaning community.

For more information and to explore ISSA video content, visit the ISSA Media portal page and follow ISSA across its social media platforms, including the Cleaning & Maintenance Management and Cleanfax media brands.

To be a guest on any of the various video programs hosted by ISSA, reach out to Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, at [email protected].

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

PuroClean

PuroClean Named a 2026 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Awards / Growth & Acquisitions / News
close up golf club and golf ball on green grass with sunrise background

SteamMaster Golf Awards Over $32K to Local Nonprofits

Community Outreach / News
Burwell 800

BluSky Restoration Elevates Brady Burwell to Vice President of Ventura Office

New Hires and Appointments / News
ISSA Today January/February 2026

Read the January/February ISSA Today Digital Issue

ISSA / News
RUI

Meridian Restoration Becomes the Newest Member of the RUI Holdings Network

Growth & Acquisitions / News
NORMI

NORMI and InterNACHI Partner on Mold Training and Home Inspections

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News / NORMI

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What STARTING wage (under one year of employment) do you pay a carpet cleaning technician, per hour?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...