ISSA’s INCLEAN February/March/April Edition is Now Online

ISSA’s INCLEAN February/March/April Digital Edition is now online and covers the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the cleaning and facility solutions industry today.

With the year in full swing and worksites alive again, this first INCLEAN edition for 2026 offers a moment to reset and move forward with intent. The cleaning and hygiene sector returns straight to the front line, sustaining safety, health, and trust while workplaces find their rhythm.

This issue marks its seventh Industry Leaders Forum, bringing together voices from across cleaning, hygiene, manufacturing, and services. Their perspectives align around shared challenges, new opportunities and regulatory shifts shaping daily operations.

The cover story traces the rise of women into senior leadership, where practical experience informs sharper decision making. The feature, “Data Before Dollars” explores procurement shaped by insight and performance tracking as margins tighten. “The Cost Case for Going Green” examines sustainability through a commercial lens, linking environmental action with efficiency, compliance, and client confidence.

Access the latest issue of INCLEAN here.