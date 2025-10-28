ISSA Names 2025 Achievement Awards Honorees

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, bestowed the 2025 ISSA Achievement Awards honorees. The annual program recognizes cleaning and facility solutions industry professionals who are driving the industry forward through their positive contributions in their businesses and beyond. These five honorees will be recognized Nov. 11 during the ISSA Spotlight Event and Awards ceremony at ISSA Show North America 2025, which takes place Nov. 10 to 13 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“Each year, we’re reminded that the power of our community lies in its people, the innovators, mentors, and changemakers who elevate standards across the globe,” said ISSA 2025 Board President Laurie Sewell. “I’m proud to recognize this year’s honorees for their outstanding commitment and contribution to the cleaning and facility solutions industries.”

The 2025 Achievement Awards and their recipients are:

ISSA Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award:

Charles Wax, WAXIE Sanitary Supply former president and CEO

This award honors an individual who, in the opinion of the ISSA Board, deserves recognition for substantial contributions to the advancement of the industry and/or to ISSA during a significant period. With more than five decades of leadership, Wax left an indelible mark on the jansan community. As President and CEO of WAXIE Sanitary Supply for over 30 years, he built one of the industry’s most respected companies. His unwavering commitment to excellence, partnership, and professionalism influenced countless customers, suppliers, and peers. A dedicated supporter of ISSA, Wax attended the ISSA Show annually, walking the show floor with his management team as a powerful symbol of his belief in the strength and unity of the cleaning industry.

Jack D. Ramaley Industry Distinguished Service Award:

Kathleen Albertson, GDI Services Inc. client relations manager

Reserved for individuals with at least 10 years of outstanding service to the professional cleaning industry, this award recognizes Kathleen Albertson’s transformative leadership, unwavering integrity, and deep commitment to elevating both industry standards and human lives. As a survivor of domestic abuse, Albertson vowed to help others—a mission that has shaped her career, her community service in the greater Philadelphia area, and her lasting impact on the cleaning industry. She has built a remarkable network of partnerships to benefit Cleaning for a Reason, an ISSA Charity that provides free home cleanings for cancer patients. Through collaborations with PBS, Fabulous Shoe Night, Helen’s Angels, Philadelphia Building Managers and Operators Association (PBMOA), Allan Industries, and GDI Integrated Facility Services, she has mobilized resources, forged alliances, and expanded awareness. Her work has created innovative pathways for employee engagement and corporate giving, helping make compassionate service a core part of company culture.

Manufacturer Representatives’ Distinguished Service Award:

John Riches, Riches Associates president

This award recognizes individuals who support manufacturer representatives, the industry, and ISSA. For more than 30 years, Riches has been a premier Canadian manufacturer representative dedicated to the cleaning industry. He excelled at building relationships across distribution and end-user channels and was generous with his time and resources. He organized annual fundraising events for ISSA charitable causes such as Cleaning for a Reason and served as an ISSA Board member as well as Chairman of the Manufacturer Representatives Council.

ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core:

Donnell Hines, Integrity National Corp. regional operations manager

This award acknowledges one member of the 2025 Class of 30 ISSA Emerging Leaders who has made notable contributions to their organization and the industry. Known for his hands-on management style, Hines works alongside his team to ensure projects are completed efficiently and on time. A certified building service manager, he has helped create detailed training programs and cleaning schedules that directly improve team performance and morale. His clear communication and commitment to continuous learning set a strong example, and he regularly attends training alongside employees to deepen his industry knowledge.

ISSA Trainer of the Year Award Honoring Marion Ivey:

Bill McGarvey, Imperial Dade director of training and sustainability

New in 2025, this award recognizes outstanding excellence in training and education within the commercial cleaning and facility solutions industries. A Master Trainer who has worked with ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) since 2011, McGarvey has supported content updates and new course design and has partnered with organizations—including the Owen J. Roberts School District—to implement CMI’s Certified Custodial Technician (CCT) program. He also served on the committee that developed ISSA’s Cleaning Industry Training Standard (CITS) and was instrumental in shaping the vision for a CITS-Verified multi-functional training facility in Warminster, PA, used by thousands of employees and visitors.

Join ISSA in celebrating these five Achievement Awards recipients at the ISSA Spotlight Event and Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 9:00 a.m. PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Register now for ISSA Show North America 2025 here. For Las Vegas hotel and travel discounts, click here.