ISSA Members Recognized for Diversity Efforts

Five ISSA-member companies have been named to DiversityInc magazine’s 22nd annual list of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

To develop the 2023 index, DiversityInc assessed hundreds of companies worldwide on four key areas of diversity management: workforce breakdown and recruitment, talent development, leadership accountability, and supplier diversity.

The ISSA-member companies included in DiversityInc’s 2023 list include: