ISSA Members Recognized for Diversity Efforts

May 3, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Diversity

Five ISSA-member companies have been named to DiversityInc magazine’s 22nd annual list of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity.

To develop the 2023 index, DiversityInc assessed hundreds of companies worldwide on four key areas of diversity management: workforce breakdown and recruitment, talent development, leadership accountability, and supplier diversity.

The ISSA-member companies included in DiversityInc’s 2023 list include:

  • Aramark
  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.
  • Dow
  • Ecolab Inc.
  • Proctor & Gamble (P&G), parent company of Proctor & Gamble Professional (P&G PRO).
Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Cleanfax May/June 2023 digital

Cleanfax May/June 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

News
Air duct cleaning

NADCA Recognizes 2022 Safety Award Winners

News
Healthy workplace

Healthy Workplaces Coalition Announces Membership Growth

News
Professional cleaning women

ISSA Hygieia Network Launches Educational Program Grants

News
March/April 2023 Cleanfax

What You Might Have Missed in Our March/April 2023 Issue

News
Electric sparks

Online Poll: Electric-Powered Truckmounts

News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Cleanfax March/April 2023 digital

Cleanfax March/April 2023 Digital Edition Online Now

Leadership Tip passion over experience

Leadership Tips: Passion Over Experience 

Polls

With the global transition to electric powered vehicles based on improvements in battery technology, do you see electric-powered truckmounts becoming standard anytime in the future?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Upcoming Events

February 21, 2023

Simply Irresistible: How To Create Marketing Messages To Find New Customers

Read More