ISSA Advances Patient Care with Healthcare Platform

ISSA debuted the ISSA Healthcare Platform, a hub where professionals in healthcare, cleaning, and facility solutions work side-by-side to tackle challenges of healthcare environmental hygiene.

This initiative brings together experts, frontline staff, manufacturers, and innovators who are actively engaged in joint research, task force activities, and collaborative problem-solving aimed at advancing patient care and reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

“ISSA is committed to adapting to the evolving needs of healthcare by bringing together a global community focused on raising environmental hygiene standards and eliminating avoidable harm,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “With this platform, we are empowering professionals to set new benchmarks for safer healthcare environments and improved patient outcomes.”

Members and industry stakeholders will engage in specialized training and collaborative projects through the ISSA Healthcare Platform, drawing on the expertise of ISSA’s divisions—including the Healthcare Surfaces Institute (HSI), the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC).

