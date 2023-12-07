Is She Real? Or Is She…AI?

If you’ve ever read the 1970 book Future Shock or seen the TV movie based on it, you know that its author accurately predicted a time when technological changes would progress at a neck-breaking speed and have a significant impact on society. It appears that time has arrived.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting good—frighteningly good—at creating all sorts of things, especially written and visual content for the internet. It’s gotten to the point where you might be unable to discern what’s real from what’s not.

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Frankie Fihn of Get Flood Jobs discusses the next step of AI—artificially generated images and videos, including those of human beings, environments, and situations that don’t truly exist, that can be used to help market a business.

To learn more about the powerful time-saving aspects of this type of AI and what the future might hold for its business uses, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:



For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!