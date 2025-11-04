INTRConnect 2026
November 4, 2025—
Registration is now open for INTRConnect 2026, taking place Jan. 20 to 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
This year’s theme, Intelligence Beyond Bounds, highlights the power of data-driven collaboration across the entire insurance ecosystem—from underwriters and estimators to adjusters, contractors, and beyond. By breaking down silos and accelerating the flow of insights and workflows, Cotality empowers every stakeholder to make smarter, faster decisions that drive real progress across restoration, insurance, real estate, and mortgage.