Insurcomm Restoration Expands into Pennsylvania

April 6, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Insurcomm

Insurcomm Restoration, a Fortify Co., expanded into Pennsylvania with the opening of a new office in the Pittsburgh market, bringing full-service restoration capabilities to homeowners, businesses, and commercial facilities throughout western Pennsylvania.

The new location strengthens Insurcomm’s ability to respond faster and deliver a more consistent, end-to-end recovery experience across the region. Customers can rely on Insurcomm for emergency response, remediation, reconstruction, and environmental services, all handled by one team that sees the job through from start to finish.

“Every community deserves a team they can count on when things don’t go as planned,” said Kelly Brewer, Fortify Cos. CEO. “I’m proud of the Insurcomm team and their ability to bring that level of service to western Pennsylvania, supporting homeowners, commercial clients, and communities alike. Expanding into this region allows us to be closer, respond faster, and deliver the full set of capabilities people need, whether it’s a single property loss or a larger, more complex event.”

The Pittsburgh location expands Insurcomm’s growing footprint and enhances its ability to support both everyday losses and large-scale events across the region. With a local team on the ground backed by national resources, Insurcomm can respond quickly, adapt to changing conditions, and maintain consistent service across Pennsylvania when demand increases.

The Pennsylvania office is part of a broader, coordinated network built through Fortify Cos., bringing together local response capabilities with national scale. As part of the Fortify platform, Insurcomm connects prevention, emergency response, and reconstruction under one roof—helping reduce delays, improve visibility, and deliver a more seamless recovery experience from initial loss through long-term property care.

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