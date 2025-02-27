Insurcomm Continues Expansion With New Office Opening in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Insurcomm opened of its newest office location in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The new office, located at 11 Perry Drive in Foxborough, will serve as a hub for Insurcomm’s customers throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. The Foxborough office will house a team of experienced Insurcomm employees who remain dedicated to delivering the outstanding customer service that Insurcomm was founded on.

“We are thrilled to open our new office in Foxborough,” said Kelly Brewer, Insurcomm CEO. “This expansion reflects our commitment to growth and our dedication to providing top-tier service to our clients. The Foxborough office will enable us to strengthen our presence in the Northeast and continue to deliver the high-quality solutions our clients have come to expect. We have serviced customers throughout the region for many years, and this new office location gives us the opportunity to continue and expand our level of service to our customers.”