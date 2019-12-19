By Amanda Hosey

Your customers want and expect you to give back to your community. You can argue this isn’t so, but the numbers don’t lie. Countless surveys have shown customers will choose a community-engaged company over one that isn’t.

A study earlier this year found 79% are more likely to support a company that gives money to local charities, and 81% say this about companies that donate their services. And 81% of millennials (your future, like it or not) say they’re more loyal to companies that support their community.

Ideally you want to give back to provide help where it’s needed in the area that supports your business. This shows you’re an upstanding member of the community and makes the community a better place for you to live and work in.

Many business owners consider charitable giving a waste of time and resources. One person said, when asked what he gives back, “I didn’t take anything.” That’s an understandable frame of mind—after all, you’re running a business, paying taxes, making people’s lives better by selling them your services. And it can be hard to give anything away if you’re struggling to turn a profit or you don’t feel like the local market allows you to charge what you deserve for your services. Plus, some people simply don’t feel the need to help the community for their own personal reasons. If you’re still wondering “why bother,” consider charity from a purely business perspective (though at least a little care for community is helpful), and think about these benefits:

Tax deductions: Yes, you really can write-off charitable giving. Unless your company is a corporation, you file taxes through your personal return, and you can deduct cash contributions, gifts, etc. If you perform services at a discounted rate for charitable organizations, you can also deduct travel and other out-of-pocket expenses for the work.3 Keep in mind charitable organizations must be recognized by the IRS to be tax deductible. Visit apps.irs.gov/app/eos to search a database of deductible charities.

File deductions using the following forms by business type: Sole proprietorships/single-member LLCs use Schedule A; partnerships/multi-member LLCs/S corporations use Schedule K-1 with donations split between parties.

Publicity: Honestly put, giving in your community is a great way to market your company. Think of every sporting event you’ve ever gone to and the sponsor names on the field or court. And consider how many people engage with charitable organizations in your community and, therefore, how many people will hear about the good you’ve done. If “giving” things away bothers you, think of it as an investment in your company’s name and reputation.

Company culture: Do you want your employees loyal to your company? Bringing in hardworking friends to work for you? Talking positively about their workplace? Employees respect companies that make a difference in the community. A Fortune collaboration found employees who feel their company cares about the people it does business with are 13 times more likely to look forward to work!4