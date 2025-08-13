In-Person Becomes Dominant Policy Again

August 13, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Fortune 100 Office 800x533

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic universalized remote work, more than half of Fortune 100 employees in traditionally office-bound, desk jobs are fully back in the office, according to a Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) report.

Office attendance in April and May was up 1.3% when compared to the same period last year. Further, the most desirable buildings are reaching record prices. “Trophy buildings across Miami, New York City, San Francisco, and other markets captured all-time high rents,” JLL noted. According to Bloomberg, new construction is asking US$92.38 per square foot—the highest on record.

Hybrid schedules, which two years ago were offered to 78% of desk workers at the 100 largest U.S. companies by revenue, are now available to just 41% of them. Moreover, Fortune 100 employees required to have full-time office attendance has jumped to 54% from 5%.

At the same time, with vacancies hovering above 22%, developers are pulling older buildings off the market. JLL reported national office inventory declined by 700,000 square feet last quarter, as demolitions and conversions—mainly to residential, industrial, or mixed-use developments—outpaced new construction.

The return of employees helps justify costly office leases in premium buildings. Among the 10 largest Fortune 100 employers, JLL found that seven now require at least four days a week in-person, while the other three demand full-time attendance. According to the report, the average in-office requirement of the Fortune 100 rose to 3.8 days per week in the second quarter of 2025, up from 2.6 days in the second quarter of 2023.

Office mandates haven’t been without their ups and downs for big employers, several of which had to regroup after running out of space for all of their returning workers.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

NORMI logo

NORMI Launches Illicit Drug Cleanup Technician Certification Course in Florida

News
Fortify Restoration

Fortify Restoration Appoints Mike Rosen CEO

New Hires and Appointments / News
Clean Response

Clean Response Commits to Five-Year Presenting Sponsorship

Community Outreach / News
America's Greatest Workplaces 2025

ATI Restoration Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025

Awards / News
Company2021 crop

5 Questions: Howard Partridge

Business Management & Operations
Symbol of teamwork, cooperation and unity

Why Your $100 Team Bonuses Aren’t Working (And What Actually Motivates Workers)

Business Management & Operations / KnowHow / Leadership Tips / Training

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...