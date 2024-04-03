IICRC Seeks Nominations for Board of Directors

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), a non-profit organization that offers standards, credentials, and certifications for the cleaning and restoration industries, is seeking nominations for its board of directors.

IICRC seeks submissions to serve a three-year term on the institute’s 15-member board of directors from individuals who are actively involved in the cleaning, restoration, inspection, and allied or related industries. Nominations are due no later than April 30, with the final vote taking place September 30 at the IICRC’s annual shareholders meeting. For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.