IICRC S300 Available for Public Review

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has opened public review for the IICRC S300 Standard for Professional Upholstery Cleaning from Dec. 20 to Feb. 3, 2025, as part of the ANSI 45-day public review period. Download the draft Standard and submit your comments online here.

IICRC S300 provides a specific set of practical standards for upholstery cleaning. It does not attempt to teach comprehensive upholstery cleaning procedures; rather, it provides the foundational principle for proper cleaning practice.

All comments must be submitted using the online comment form no later than Feb. 3, 2025.