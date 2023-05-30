IICRC Certification Achieves ANAB Accreditation
May 30, 2023—
The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has received accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for the IICRC Mold Remediation Specialist (MRS) Certification program.
IICRC’s MRS Certification provides cleaning professionals and restoration technicians with the knowledge and skills to safely and effectively perform mold remediation. The certification currently is a prerequisite to apply for State Mold Removal licensure in Florida. Nonprofit ANAB accredits organizations that demonstrate competence and consistency in performing conformity assessment activities, such as certification, testing, and inspection.
Related Posts
Share This Article
Join Our Newsletter
Expert Videos
Popular Content
Polls
Upcoming Events
February 21, 2023