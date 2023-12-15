IICRC Announces New Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has announced the publication of a newly revised ANSI-approved ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup (2nd edition, 2023).

This standard describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup regardless of surface, item, or location. It assumes that all scenes have been released by law enforcement or regulatory agencies.

Trauma and crime scene cleanup consists of the following components for which procedures are described in this standard:

Principles of trauma and crime scene cleanup

Safety and health

Antimicrobial (biocide) technology

Administrative procedures, project documentation, and risk management

Inspection and preliminary determination

Equipment and supplies

Limitations, complexities, complications, and conflicts

Structural remediation

Vehicle and other machinery remediation

Contents remediation

Packaging, transport, and disposal of regulated infectious or potentially infectious waste

Confirmation of cleaning.

“The ANSI/IICRC S540 Standard is an update of the first edition published in 2017,” said David Oakes, IICRC S540 Consensus Body chairman. “The new S540 clarifies the responsibilities of the worker, certified technician, project manager or crew chief, and company management. It further clarifies the proper care, treatment, and disposition of porous and semi-porous structural materials and the potential for restorability while protecting the health and safety of workers and occupants. It is important to note that contents and structural items, impacted blood, and other potential infectious material do not necessarily need to be replaced and can often be restored to a safe, sanitary, and usable condition. The important term ‘clean’ has been defined and clarified. The Consensus Body consists of subject matter experts who include practitioners (restorers), industrial hygienists, engineers, a chemist, a physician, and instructors. Reference material was gathered from around the world and used in the update of this important document.”

“This update represents a critical step to ensure the industry-accepted standard of care reflects what is current and prudent in the field of trauma and crime-scene cleanup,” said Brandon Burton, IICRC standards chairman. “I commend Mr. Oakes and the current IICRC S540 Consensus Body on the countless hours and effort they have volunteered to this revision, and to their ongoing commitment to our industry and its stakeholders.”

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S540: 2023 and other standards, click here. IICRC standards are also available via the IICRC Standards subscription website at here. For more information on other certification programs and standards offered by IICRC, visit www.iicrc.org.