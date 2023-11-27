IICRC Announces New HVAC Assessment Standard

November 27, 2023Cleanfax Staff
IICRC logo

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has published ANSI/IICRC S590 Standard for Assessing HVAC Systems Following a Water, Fire, or Mold Damage Event (First Edition, 2023).

The IICRC S590 Standard describes the procedures to perform HVAC assessments and create a written report and remediation work plan for residential, commercial, institutional, and healthcare buildings. The document lists methods and procedures to determine visual deposition and odor retention.

“I want to thank the IICRC S590 consensus body for their dedication and persistence in developing the HVAC Assessment Standard,” said Tom Yacobellis, IICRC S590 consensus body chairman. “This standard represents a significant milestone, integrating multiple IICRC standards and the NADCA ACR Standard. The consensus body’s commitment to excellence will undoubtedly elevate the industry. The S590 consensus body also recognizes the invaluable guidance provided by the IICRC standards leadership team and the management staff in shepherding our committee to meet strict ANSI requirements.”

To purchase a copy of the new ANSI/IICRC S590: 2023 and other standards, visit https://iicrc.gilmoreglobal.com/en.

