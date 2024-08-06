Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall on Florida

August 6, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Category 5 super typhoon from outer space view. The eye of the hurricane. Some elements of this image furnished by NASA

Hurricane Debby strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico as it made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend early Monday, Aug. 5. According to the National Hurricane Center, it continues to whip across the state with the threat of tornadoes.

As of 10:47 a.m. on Aug. 5, four people have been reported dead, according to NBC News.

Though it remained a tropical storm for most of Sunday, Aug. 4, it turned into a Category 1 hurricane just before midnight and continued to build into the early morning of Aug. 5. At around 7 a.m., Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida with 80 mph winds. Its path falls just 15 miles south of where Hurricane Idalia struck in 2023.

The National Weather Service also issued an updated tornado watch Monday morning that includes Orange, Lake, Seminole, Osceola, Polk, and Volusia plus Gulf Coast and North Florida counties.

The storm has also sent storm surge to flood the coastal areas of cities from Fort Myers north to the Panhandle—while much of the west coast endured power outages, downed trees, and some structural damage.

This is the fourth hurricane to hit Florida during the month of August since 2000, following Hurricane Charley in 2004, Katrina in 2005, and last year’s Hurricane Idalia.

So far, roughly 300,000 customers are without power in Florida, according to poweroutage.us.

A storm surge warning is in effect for the Florida coast from the middle of Longboat Key north to Indian Pass—including Tampa Bay—and on the Georgia and South Carolina coast from the mouth of the St. Mary’s River to South Santee River. A storm surge watch is also in effect on the Florida coast from Englewood north to the middle of Longboat Key, including Charlotte Harbor.

The Florida National Guard has around 3,000 service members readying for response efforts, the governor’s office had stated previously in an email.

In addition, 70 members of the Florida State Guard along with nine shallow water vessels, 10 all-terrain vehicles, and two amphibious rescue vehicles have been staged for deployment. Seven search and rescue crews are prepared to deploy from Camp Blanding. Also, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide.

Tropical Storm Debby became the fourth official system of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The others were Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl, and Tropical Storm Chris.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but the height of storm formation runs from mid-August into October.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Soil Removal Forces and Facets whats in your dirt header image

Online Poll: Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / News
Home on fire

Wildfire Smoke: Safeguarding the Health of the Community

Disasters / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration
EPA 800x533

EPA Proposes to Ban Chemical Used in Stain Removers

Business Management & Operations / Health & Safety / News
BluSky logo

BluSky Earns Seventh Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification

Awards / Labor / News
Cleanfax Video Logos

Top 5 Trending Cleanfax Videos for July

Business Management & Operations / Carpet & Furniture Care / Cleaning / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / News
CORE DeDona 800x533

CORE by DeDona Restoration Expands to Palm Springs

Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...