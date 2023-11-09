How to Use AI to Land Cleaning and Restoration Jobs

November 9, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Frankie Fihn

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the ways it can help businesses seem to be growing by leaps and bounds. We can fear it—or we can embrace the good it can do.

On this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, Frankie Fihn of Get Flood Jobs discusses how your company can use AI online to get more cleaning and restoration projects—and do so more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

To find out how it works and if the time has come to apply AI to your online marketing efforts, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


