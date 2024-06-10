How to Prepare for an Intense 2024 Hurricane Season

June 10, 2024Cleanfax Staff
RIA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season for 2024, spanning from June 1 to November 30. The NOAA expects 17 to 25 named storms, with 8 to 13 becoming hurricanes and 4 to 7 reaching major hurricane status. This forecast is driven by near-record warm Atlantic waters, La Niña conditions in the Pacific, weaker Atlantic trade winds, and reduced wind shear, all of which favor increased storm activity.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, RIA leadership shares strategies about what the industry needs to know about preparing for and engaging in a potentially intense hurricane season.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

