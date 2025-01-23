How to Make Changes to Your Google Business Profile and Avoid Penalties

Dealing with Google, especially when updating your Google Business Profile (GBP), can be tricky and sensitive.

In this episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, get the tips you need for managing changes while avoiding suspensions—a risk Google enforces strictly to combat fraudulent activity.

Industry marketing expert Joe Burnich with Big West Marketing shares the caution that every cleaning or restoration business owner must consider when attempting to change their Google information.

