How to Get Your New Year in Gear

January provides us all with a definite beginning—a natural checkpoint in time when business owners can reflect on how strategies worked last year and then consider which actions can be revised, improved, or introduced to produce an even better new year.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Dean Mercado, Online Marketing Muscle CEO, talks about how important it is, as a business owner, to see first where you’ve been before you determine what you are going to be doing going forward. What went well? What didn’t go so well?

To find out how to learn from your own experiences and recognize what didn’t serve you well, so that you can avoid the same mistakes in the new year, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!