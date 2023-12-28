How to Get Your New Year in Gear

December 28, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado New Year in Gear

January provides us all with a definite beginning—a natural checkpoint in time when business owners can reflect on how strategies worked last year and then consider which actions can be revised, improved, or introduced to produce an even better new year.

On this episode of Straight Talk!, Dean Mercado, Online Marketing Muscle CEO, talks about how important it is, as a business owner, to see first where you’ve been before you determine what you are going to be doing going forward. What went well? What didn’t go so well?

To find out how to learn from your own experiences and recognize what didn’t serve you well, so that you can avoid the same mistakes in the new year, watch the video or listen to the podcast below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Take 5 - Steve Toburen

Should Your Workers Fly Solo?

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Develop dream team

Develop a Phenomenal Dream Team

Business Management & Operations
Ed Marsh - Nearbound Marketing

Nearbound Marketing: A Solution for Ongoing Sales Challenges

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
business lessons

It’s All About Timing

Business Management & Operations
Restoration leader

Leaders Wear Carhartt

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips
CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Sponsored / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

In which of the following ways do you plan to use or currently use artificial intelligence (AI) to positively impact your cleaning or restoration business? (You can choose more than one answer.)

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...