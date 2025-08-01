Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s a practical tool reshaping how businesses operate.

In this ISSA Show North America 2025 Sneak Peek, Jeff Cross, media director with ISSA, interviews Laura Craven with Imperial Dade, on her presentation How to Create Your Very Own AI Assistant.

At ISSA Show North America 2025, Craven will lead an innovative session designed to help cleaning, janitorial, and facility management professionals harness the power of AI.

Craven will introduce attendees to Custom GPT Assistants, AI-driven tools that can be tailored to meet specific business needs. These assistants can streamline research, generate content, and automate repetitive tasks, providing companies with a significant competitive edge in an increasingly competitive market.

Drawing from her own experience building and deploying a Custom GPT Assistant, Craven will share real-world examples of how AI can enhance decision-making, accelerate workflows, and produce high-value content for marketing, sales, and operations.

