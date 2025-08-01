How to Create Your Very Own AI Assistant

August 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Laura Craven 800x533

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s a practical tool reshaping how businesses operate.

In this ISSA Show North America 2025 Sneak Peek, Jeff Cross, media director with ISSA, interviews Laura Craven with Imperial Dade, on her presentation How to Create Your Very Own AI Assistant.

At ISSA Show North America 2025, Craven will lead an innovative session designed to help cleaning, janitorial, and facility management professionals harness the power of AI.

Craven will introduce attendees to Custom GPT Assistants, AI-driven tools that can be tailored to meet specific business needs. These assistants can streamline research, generate content, and automate repetitive tasks, providing companies with a significant competitive edge in an increasingly competitive market.

Drawing from her own experience building and deploying a Custom GPT Assistant, Craven will share real-world examples of how AI can enhance decision-making, accelerate workflows, and produce high-value content for marketing, sales, and operations.

Register here!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Tom Shay 800x533

Taking Control of Your Financial Future and Leadership Success: ISSA Show Sneak Peek

ISSA / News / Video
Nor'easter

Strongest Nor’easters Predicted to Intensify

Disasters / News
indoor air quality

Most VOCs Come From Occupants

News
Judges Or Auctioneer Gavel On The Dollar Cash Background, Top View, Close-Up. Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Auction Bidding, Fines

Waste Management Company Suffers Worker Fatality After Ventilation Failure

News
rat

Summer Pest Prevention Tips

News
Scope Creep Web 800x533

Free Webinar: Stop Losing Money to Bad Estimates, Scope Creep, and Chaos

events / News / Webinar

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...