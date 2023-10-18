How Small Businesses Can Effectively Leverage Social Media Platforms

October 18, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Take 5 Social Media Marketing

If you have a small business—especially if you are just getting started—you might be wondering how you can best use social media to its fullest advantage, just like the big companies do.

Wonder no more! On this epidsode of Take 5 With Cleanfax, John Clendenning, Carpet Cleaner Marketing Masters founder and CEO, discusses how even small businesses can effectively leverage social media platforms, simply by better understanding who their audience is and where those potential customers can be found online.

To learn the right questions to ask and answer to make your company as successful as possible with your social media efforts, watch the complete episode of Take 5 With Cleanfax below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

