How Saying ‘Um’ Derailed a Promising Career

No one is a great salesperson or public speaker right out of the gate. Proof of that is the story of Jim Ryerson, founder of Sales Octane and well-known public speaker and sales trainer.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Ryerson talks to ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross about an experience very early in his career when an organization approached him for what would be his first speaking engagement.

Despite leaving the experience feeling like this was what he was meant to do, one lone negative review from an audience member derailed all the positive accolades he had received and threatened his potential speaking career.

The note from the reviewer simply said: “Professional speakers don’t say ‘Um.’”

“It’s embarrassing,” Ryerson admits about his reaction to that moment, “but it’s real.”

How did Ryerson overcome that situation? Find out by watching or listening to the latest episode of Straight Talk! below!

