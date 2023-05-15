How Saying ‘Um’ Derailed a Promising Career
No one is a great salesperson or public speaker right out of the gate. Proof of that is the story of Jim Ryerson, founder of Sales Octane and well-known public speaker and sales trainer.
In this episode of Straight Talk!, Ryerson talks to ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross about an experience very early in his career when an organization approached him for what would be his first speaking engagement.
Despite leaving the experience feeling like this was what he was meant to do, one lone negative review from an audience member derailed all the positive accolades he had received and threatened his potential speaking career.
The note from the reviewer simply said: “Professional speakers don’t say ‘Um.’”
“It’s embarrassing,” Ryerson admits about his reaction to that moment, “but it’s real.”
How did Ryerson overcome that situation? Find out by watching or listening to the latest episode of Straight Talk! below!
Click and Watch:
You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:
For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.
Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.
Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company
ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!
Related Posts
Share This Article
Join Our Newsletter
Expert Videos
Popular Content
Polls
Upcoming Events
February 21, 2023